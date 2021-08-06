https://noqreport.com/2021/08/06/california-forced-to-shut-down-major-hydroelectric-plant-due-to-record-low-water-levels-cattle-dying-in-arizona-and-mexico/

( ETH ) – California has just shut down a major hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville as water levels fell near the minimum necessary to generate power, according to CNBC .

It’s the first time the state has shut down the Hyatt Power Plant due to depleted water levels since the plant went into operation in 1967. The loss of power could fuel even more rolling blackouts this summer as the state grapples with a historic drought and record-breaking heatwaves. Officials said the record-low water levels at Lake Oroville, a man-made water reserve in Northern California, are a result of the drought exacerbated by climate change.

Though California consistently experiences drought, climate change fueled high temperatures and dry soil that significantly reduced water runoff into the reservoirs this spring, resulting in the lowest levels ever recorded at Lake Oroville, officials said Thursday. The Mercury News stated , “This is just one of many unprecedented impacts we are experiencing in California as a result of our climate-induced drought,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources, which owns the dam.

On Thursday, the reservoir was only 24% full, having fallen below an all-time low record set in September 1977. […]