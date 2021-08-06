https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/06/chefs-kiss-guess-who-the-biden-wh-is-bringing-in-to-help-increase-kamala-harris-likeability/

Yesterday we talked about an Axios report about the Biden administration bringing in a group of advisers to discuss dealing with a “torrent of bad press” about VP Kamala Harris and how to increase her likeability in response to bad polling data:

Some of the people brought in were once staffers or advisers to a certain former two-time Democrat presidential candidate:

That’s just perfect.

Good luck with all that, Biden administration!

