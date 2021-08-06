https://www.wlwt.com/article/cincinnati-state-requiring-faces-masks-indoors-regardless-of-vaccination-status/37233236

Updated: 4:41 PM EDT Aug 5, 2021

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College is the latest college to require face masks during the 2021-22 school year. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required for all students, staff and visitors while indoors, officials with Cincinnati State said. The college notes the high risk of spread of the COVID-19 delta variant for its decision. There are a few exceptions to the masking policy, the college states, including: A mask is not required when eating, but physical distancing is advisedA mask is not required when working alone in an officeMasks are available if needed from the Welcome Center and various locations on Clifton Campus and on all other campuses”COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be highly effective. If you have not yet gotten a vaccine, we urge you to do so. The more of us who are vaccinated, the sooner we can return to a fully mask-less environment, and in the meantime save lives,” a statement from Cincinnati State read in part. The college says it follows guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Health and county Departments of Health, collaborating with neighboring institutions of higher education as well as city and county governments.For more information on Cincinnati State’s COVID-19 protocols, click here.

