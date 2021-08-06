https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cnn-admits-reality-is-getting-in-the-way-of-bidens-plans-to-solve-the-border-crisis?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 6, 2021 2:50 PM EST
The situation at the southern border, created by Biden’s left-wing immigration agenda, has gotten so bad that CNN has admitted that “reality” has gotten in the way of his plans to solve the crisis.
CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez appeared to discuss what she is seeing at the border. To which she responded “this really boils down to the Biden administration having to contend with the realities of migration and the political hurdles that accompany it, while also trying to roll out their immigration agenda.”
Since the inauguration of Joe Biden, over 1.8 million migrants have illegally entered the United States, including thousands which later tested positive for COVID-19.
