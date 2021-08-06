https://hannity.com/media-room/cori-bush-says-shes-building-a-politics-of-love-because-thats-how-government-should-work/

So-called ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush posted a confusing message on social media Thursday after defending her use of private security guards while working to “defund” police; saying she’s “building a politics of love.”

“We’re building a politics of love. Because I love you, I care that you have food to eat. I care that you have a roof over your head. I care that you have what you need to thrive. That’s how our government should work,” posted Bush on Twitter.

Bush stunned thousands of followers on social media Thursday when a video of her went viral depicting the lawmaker defending her use of armed guards.

“I’m going to make sure that I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that,” said Buch.

“So, if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work,” she added. “So, suck it up. Defunding the police has to happen, we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

A new report from the Daily Caller is shedding more light on squad-member Cori Bush after the Congresswoman allegedly spent taxpayer money on private security after demanding America “defunds the police.”

“Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent taxpayer money on a day of private security for herself, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller,” writes the Daily Caller.

