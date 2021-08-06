http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cK-E_jLepZo/

NFL’s Most Valuable Teams In 2021 💰 @brgridiron 1. Cowboys ($6.5B)

2. Patriots ($5B)

3. Giants ($4.85B)

4. Rams ($4.8B)

5. WFT ($4.2B)

6. 49ers ($4.175B)

7. Bears ($4.075B)

8. Jets ($4.05B)

9. Eagles ($3.8B)

10. Broncos ($3.75B) (via @Forbes) pic.twitter.com/2enJJzNZHR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2021

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has been the mastermind in regards to the value of the Dallas organization. From the Super Bowl wins in the 90s to the construction of AT&T Stadium in 2009, it’s been a complete success, financially. Every year, Forbes releases their rankings in value for all NFL franchises and to no surprise, Dallas is on top yet again.

For the 15th year in a row. Even more amazing, when Forbes released their list of most valuable sports franchises in May, just three months ago, the value of the organization sat at a measly $5.7 million.

After a year in a pandemic where the salary cap dropped due to the financial losses, the Cowboys were one of two teams to have operating revenue of over $100 million and Dallas was the only one to make over $200 million in operating revenue. Since AT&T Stadium welcomed fans during the pandemic, the potential loss was limited in Dallas. The Cowboys averaged 29,187 fans at home games in 2020, under a third of their average in 2019. Over the last year, the Cowboys moved to $6.5 billion in value, $1.5 billion higher than any other NFL franchise.

The NFL franchise average gain over the last year was 14% and the trends are soon to continue up. With professional leagues now interwoven into the gambling world and the new media rights deal being worth $111.8 billion, team values will be rocketing up in the coming years. Jones and Dallas could be taking these deals and looking towards an even bigger number in 2021 if $6.5 billion wasn’t enough.

