A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor.

The woman, identified as “Executive Assistant #1” in state Attorney General Letitia James’ blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual harassment by the three-term Democratic governor, filed the complaint Thursday with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson for the sheriff told NBC News.

The content of the complaint was not made public. Cuomo has not been charged with any crimes.

The November 2020 incident, which the James report said took place at the governor’s mansion in Albany, was previously being probed by the Albany County district attorney. Cuomo has denied the incident happened and vehemently insisted he did nothing wrong, disputing all of the allegations in the report.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi pointed to a document the governor’s office released refuting the James report, which called the assistant’s account “inconceivable.”

“It would be a pure act of insanity for the Governor — who is 63 years old and lives his life under a microscope — to grab an employee’s breast in the middle of the workday at his Mansion Office. This simply did not happen,” the Cuomo document states.

