Jason Whitlock joined Steven Crowder for a long form conversation with cigars and drinks. They discussed truth, censorship, cancel culture and what the biggest issue for black Americans is in 2021.

“So, Mr. Whitlock,” Crowder began. “We had you on the show a while back and the reaction was intense how much the audience liked you. The word that kept coming back was authentic,” Crowder said.

“I hope it’s my authenticity,” Whitlock replied. He went on to say that the values taught in sports create a “great synergy” between sports fans and conservatives. But, ultimately, Whitlock believes that racism is being used to destroy Christianity.

