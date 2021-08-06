https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/06/dans-out-of-his-league-dan-rather-tries-picking-a-fight-and-writes-a-check-his-butt-cant-cash-with-ted-cruz-and-hooboy/

As our dear Twitchy readers know, for whatever reason Dan Rather thought it would be a good idea to go after Ted Cruz.

Don’t you have to show your papers to get on a flight to Cancun, and check into a luxury hotel? https://t.co/2ZxEzP5OUS — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 5, 2021

I suppose I could use fraudulent papers like the ones you counterfeited to attack Bush. You were so partisan & dishonest that CBS fired you for fraud, which is really saying something. So now you’re an angry Leftist who reflexively defends Dems & authoritarian mandates. https://t.co/NqP7L78eNl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2021

Rather’s problem is that he craves relevance. — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) August 5, 2021

Dan’s out of his league. — Pouncing Steve (again) (@estbom) August 5, 2021

@DanRather is just a font of wisdom. Speaking of fonts, I wonder if he ever found that seventies typewriter that used Times New Roman and could do proportional spacing. — Gerry Tschetter (@Gerry_Tschetter) August 5, 2021

You’ve also described Keith Olbermann. — the camopapa who laughs … (@camopapa0410) August 5, 2021

