https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-variant-is-laughing-at-the-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2021 12:44 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“Figures from Public Health England say 55% of people hospitalized with the delta variant were unvaccinated, while nearly 35% had received two doses of a vaccine.”

Full story at Sky News…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...