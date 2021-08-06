https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/delta-variant-is-laughing-at-the-vaccine/
BREAKING: Figures from Public Health England say 55% of people hospitalised with the delta variant were unvaccinated, while nearly 35% had received two doses of a vaccine.
