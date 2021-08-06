https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/dem-az-state-sen-tony-navarrete-arrested-on-suspicion-of-sexual-conduct-with-a-minor/

Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested last night on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor:

Here’s his mugshot:

Arizona Senate Dems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by the arrest but they aren’t calling for his resignation.

“It’s important to allow for due process to take place”:

Republican State Senate President Karen Fann also held back in calling for his resignation.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty”:

He will appear in court later today:

And here are photos from his Instagram page before they’re scrubbed:

Screenshot for posterity:

