When Barack Obama claimed there were 57 states, it was widely panned by conservatives for years. Obama wasn’t a gaffe machine like his puppet in the Oval Office, Joe Biden, so idiotic statements like those got noticed. With Biden, he demonstrates on a daily basis that he has no grasp of reality which is why his latest mathematical incongruency is going widely unnoticed.

According a Biden, there have been approximately 350 million people vaccinated in the United States. The problem, of course, is that there are only around 330 million people living here right now. Watch:

Joe Biden says 350 million people have been vaccinated in the US. The only issue with that is our entire population is about 330 million people. 🥴🙄 This guy just gets worse and worse. pic.twitter.com/9aG3OSIGFM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 6, 2021

As can be seen in the video, this isn’t a matter of Biden making up things off the top of his dementia-ridden head. He’s reading from notes someone prepared for him, notes that did not say there are 350 million people in the United States who have been vaccinated.

He almost certainly meant there have been 350 million doses administered. Around half of the adult population has been vaccinated, many of them taking two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer drugs. Another quarter of adults have received a single dose. That still doesn’t quite add up to 350 million when we consider the child population that, thankfully, only has a small percentage already injected. So where does the difference come into play? Illegal aliens. Those numbers are kept so tightly hidden by the White House and likely account for millions of the vaccination doses in Biden’s tally.

What’s worse? The fact that the current occupant of the White House cannot properly read statistics from his notes while on national television or that he messes up so often, few people even notice anymore?

