Tony Navarette

A Democrat state senator in Arizona was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

35-year-old Tony Navarette, a “rising star” in the Arizona Democrat party, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with a felony described as “knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor.”

The crimes happened in 2019, but it was just reported to authorities on August 4th.

Arizona Capitol Times reported:

Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete was arrested Thursday evening and booked into jail. Police received a report that Navarrete had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor, a felony described as knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor. It’s a class 6 felony, punishable by one year in prison, if that minor is at least 15, and a class 2 felony, with a presumptive prison sentence of five years, if the child is younger than 15 or if the person charged was in a position of trust, such as a teacher or parent. Phoenix police said the alleged crime occurred in 2019, and they received a report on Aug. 4. After interviewing a young victim and witnesses, they arrested Navarrete near his home on Thursday. Navarrete, 35, has served in the state Senate since 2019, and served one term representing Legislative District 30 in the House before his election to the Senate.

