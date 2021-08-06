https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/desantis-critic-nikki-fried-cant-decide-when-to-wear-a-mask-both-indoors-and-out/

We’ve noticed that Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Dem gubernatorial candidate and fierce critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis, can’t decide when she is and isn’t supposed to wear a mask.

Here she is today, maskless:

And keep in mind there are other people in the room when she gives these updates:

But here she is yesterday, masked up:

And a few days before that, maskless again:

This is happening outdoors as well.

From July 31, masked up:

But there’s no mask on August 2:

Is it too much to ask that the woman who wants to lead the state show just a tiny bit of consistency here?

