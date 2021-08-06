https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/desantis-critic-nikki-fried-cant-decide-when-to-wear-a-mask-both-indoors-and-out/

We’ve noticed that Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Dem gubernatorial candidate and fierce critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis, can’t decide when she is and isn’t supposed to wear a mask.

Here she is today, maskless:

It’s worse than the worst it’s ever been in Florida. Here is the update you won’t get from our governor. pic.twitter.com/585APpcGYU — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 6, 2021

And keep in mind there are other people in the room when she gives these updates:

But here she is yesterday, masked up:

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are an all-time high in Florida — right as we are about to start a new school year. We must protect our children— from COVID and the defunding of our schools. If that means the federal government must step in, so be it. Here is today’s briefing. pic.twitter.com/Z45RqXiDGI — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 5, 2021

And a few days before that, maskless again:

It’s bad in Florida, but there is still hope. Please share the good news, too. pic.twitter.com/b5YIYxj8XT — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 2, 2021

This is happening outdoors as well.

From July 31, masked up:

Loved speaking to the Democratic Club of North Florida this morning! We have to engage rural communities, in North Florida and across the state, to win in 2022. I knew this in 2018 and I know it now. We’re going to flip Florida blue and break our state’s corrupt system. pic.twitter.com/MSws655rNJ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 31, 2021

But there’s no mask on August 2:

Today’s Florida COVID update is without new data, by choice of the governor. So I’m asking him to immediately issue an emergency order to draw in federal resources, report daily, & join me in urging everyone to get vaccinated so we can end this pandemic. Video via @FOX13News. pic.twitter.com/JZUWrIYF6e — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 2, 2021

Is it too much to ask that the woman who wants to lead the state show just a tiny bit of consistency here?

