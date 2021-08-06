https://thelibertyloft.com/desantis-says-no-to-another-round-of-covid-chaos/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Orlando, FL — On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was pressed about establishing another public health emergency for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. DeSantis had one response for those asking: no.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that DeSantis said, “Between the vaccinations which were done, and I think we’ve done almost 12 million shots, and then the treatments — those combined can reduce this to basically a flu-level risk.” DeSantis also mentioned the reduction in mortality of the elderly that had elected to receive the vaccine. He has promoted the vaccine but has maintained that he will not impose a mandate for the vaccine.

It’s the latest in reporting from traditional media outlets that are eager to force DeSantis into action. They see DeSantis as a threat to their radical agenda and they want to make every attempt to tarnish the governor or force him into some type of action.

Florida has continued to see reports of COVID cases across the state, which mainstream media outlets have used as fuel to attack the governor. The left has attacked DeSantis for “playing politics” and getting in the way of the Federal government’s response. DeSantis has said multiple times this is not about government, but rather protecting freedom.

He reiterated that in his comments. According to the Orlando Sentinel article, DeSantis said, “These waves ebb and flow. It’s not something government can control. Governments’ attempts to control this, I think we’ve seen throughout the country and throughout the world have been incredibly, incredibly harmful and incredibly damaging.”

DeSantis is considered a front runner for the Republican nomination in 2024 should he seek to run and in the absence of former President Donald Trump. Many have said Trump should consider DeSantis as his running mate should he choose to run.

Which is no doubt the reason for the mainstream media coverage and articles, like this one from MSNBC, that continue to attack DeSantis. The radical left simply cannot stand someone that takes a stand for limited government and freedom.

With DeSantis continuing to refuse the emergency declaration, mask mandates, and forced vaccinations, look for the attacks from the White House to continue. DeSantis has not been scared of those attacks, striking back each time the Biden regime has launched them.

DeSantis is not playing games with COVID this time around. Armed with a successful vaccination program, significant data from the previous outbreak, and a commitment to freedom, he is more than happy to upset the radical left and continue to lead his state.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

