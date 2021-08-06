https://www.denverpost.com/2021/08/05/rtd-boston-mbta-double-dipper/

An employee of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority worked at both that agency and Denver’s RTD during the height of the pandemic, earning a combined salary of $220,000-plus, the Boston Herald learned.

John Hersey, overseeing transit-oriented development in both cities, was allowed to work remotely for the MBTA from Colorado, as the Herald reported Tuesday. But RTD Denver said he also worked for them, without their knowledge of his other job, simultaneously for nine months until being laid off in March.

He was paid $93,097 annually in Denver and $130,000 a year in Boston, both transit agencies report. He left the MBTA in July after a full-year run.

“He was not authorized to engage in outside employment,” Pauletta Tonilas, assistant general manager at RTD Denver, said Thursday. “It’s discouraging. … We have a code of ethics and ask our employees to follow it.”

RTD Denver, she added, is investigating further. Tonilas added the Denver agency “operates out of a spirit of openness and transparency” and is held “accountable to the public we serve.”

The MBTA, she added, called them Tuesday, the day the Herald reported Hersey was allowed to work remotely from Colorado from July 2020 to last month when he left for a new job in Littleton.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the Boston agency, said “this matter has been referred to the MBTA Law Department for review. The office of the T’s general counsel is reaching out to RTD management.”

RTD said Hersey was part of a “workforce reduction,” but was on the books from June of 2016 to March of this year — meaning he was being paid by both Denver and Boston for about nine months.

Hersey told the Herald Tuesday that “it’s true. I worked remotely, yes.” When asked why he left the MBTA, he said he “wasn’t a good fit for the job.”

He then hung up the phone after being asked about the exact dates he worked in Denver, Boston and Littleton. He has not responded to multiple calls on RTD saying he was on the clock for both transit cities — 2,000 miles apart — for nearly a year.

