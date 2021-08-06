https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/dr-walensky-but-what-the-vaccines-cant-do-anymore-is-prevent-transmission/

In an interview last night with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well” and “They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death – they prevent it” but “what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

Fully vaccinated people who get Covid-19 can transmit the virus, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says Vaccines “continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death – they prevent it,” she told @CNN “But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” — Antonio Arellano (@AntonioArellano) August 6, 2021

Watch for yourself:

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tells @wolfblitzer. “They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death – they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” pic.twitter.com/s83YyBQqeh — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 5, 2021

Data out of England backs this up, too:

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says https://t.co/CTC3DZkF1q pic.twitter.com/4tuPDTRFF5 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2021

Walensky followed up last night’s interview with this tweet saying, “If you suffer from a #COVID19 breakthrough case, you will likely only have mild illness and not be hospitalized, but you could pass the virus on to others”:

If you suffer from a #COVID19 breakthrough case, you will likely only have mild illness and not be hospitalized, but you could pass the virus on to others. This is why we updated our mask guidance recently. Learn more: https://t.co/IR303vv1Jf https://t.co/hj6cj9xmwv — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) August 6, 2021

But we need some clarity on if vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 to the same extent as an unvaccinated person, or else she just crapped all over the idea of vaccine passports.

