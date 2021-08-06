https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/dr-walensky-but-what-the-vaccines-cant-do-anymore-is-prevent-transmission/

In an interview last night with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “Our vaccines are working exceptionally well” and “They continue to work well for Delta, with regard to severe illness and death – they prevent it” but “what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

Watch for yourself:

Data out of England backs this up, too:

Walensky followed up last night’s interview with this tweet saying, “If you suffer from a #COVID19 breakthrough case, you will likely only have mild illness and not be hospitalized, but you could pass the virus on to others”:

But we need some clarity on if vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 to the same extent as an unvaccinated person, or else she just crapped all over the idea of vaccine passports.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...