MANCHESTER New Hampshire — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned in an interview with Breitbart News that illegal aliens are committing “murder” and “rape” because President Joe Biden “won’t enforce the law and secure our border.”

“We see stories time and time again of illegal aliens committing murder or rape or carjacking people who shouldn’t be in our country to begin with. But they’re here because the Biden administration won’t enforce the law on secure our border,” Cotton began during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News while in New Hampshire to raise money for the granite state Republican Party.

“I know we may be in New Hampshire here, but every town in New Hampshire is a border town, because so much of the drugs that you see in New Hampshire and across the country comes from our southern border,” Cotton said.

Cotton asserted the “lion share” of drugs fueling the opioid crisis come from China by way of the Mexican-American border.

“The evidence on that is clear,” he began. “China has super case laboratories where they make the precursors to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. They send them [drugs] to the cartels in Mexico which finished the job by pressing them into pills or cutting them into other drugs, and they ship them into America.”

“Our boarder patrol does a good job of trying to detect these drugs, which in some cases are literally shipped over in the quantity that they could kill every American. They’re so deadly. And just such a small amount is captured at our border, but that’s just what they catch, think about what they miss. That’s one reason why we just saw the terrible tragedy of the biggest number of drug overdoses in American history last year.”

Cotton also advocated for getting “control of our border” by “finish[ing] building the wall… to enforce our laws” while not “letting illegal immigrants” inside the United States.

“We also need to get control of our legal immigration system at a time when we still have millions of Americans still out at work,” Cotton continued, “We shouldn’t be increasing the number of legal immigrants we have to come here and compete against Americans for those jobs.”

Cotton also outlined a proposal to fix the legal immigration system, which would be based on a “simple mathematical formula that awards points based on your level of education, the field you have, your education, and your ability to speak English, whether or not you have distinctive contributions in your field,” Cotton explained, adding that Canada has implemented a similar plan.

Cotton denied that states protecting the border, a duty the Constitution outlines as a federal responsibility, is leading to a secession movement away from the union.

“No, I don’t, but I do think that when it comes to things like immigration, it’s much more helpful to have a federal approach,” Cotton directly answered. “But the federal approach has to be based on common sense about protecting our border and protecting our people from the illegal aliens and the crime and the drugs that come across our border.”

Cotton additionally commented on a recent court ruling from a federal judge in Texas that said former President Barack Obama violated federal statute when he unilaterally implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I totally agree with the ruling; the judge is right,” Cotton said.

“The case is… about whether the President can rewrite laws that Congress has passed, and that’s what Barack Obama tried to do in 2012… The president cannot simply say he is not gonna enforce an entire category of our laws, so the case was rightly decided. There should be no more DACA permits issued period,” Cotton said. “And what Congress should do is address these problems in a targeted way, but what the Democrats won’t do, it’s just that they want to use the people who have received the docket benefits as leverage to get a massive amnesty.”

“Even when President Trump proposed a step that would give those recipients legal status in return for things like eliminating chain migration, finishing the wall, eliminating the diversity lottery, the Democrats said no, because they want a massive amnesty. That’s what they’re trying to do right now, and in their big budget blow out, they wanna slip in amnesty there, they’re gonna claim it’s just for a few very sympathetic DACA recipients.”

