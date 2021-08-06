http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J1E0vU6DBJU/

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that anything Vice President Kamala Harris touches “she usually makes worse.”

When asked why President Joe Biden has not inspected the southern border and why Harris had, Cotton responded that “Biden doesn’t want to go to the border because it will simply highlight his disastrous border policies.”

“I think he and his administration put Kamala Harris out in front because they wanted her to take all those slings and arrows. She finally went to the border… Really not much more than a layover in El Paso at the airport on her way to Los Angeles,” he said.

“But I’m not exactly sure it was smart for all these other people to call for her to go to the border, because anything she touches, she usually makes worse,” Cotton observed. “So I’m worried that having been to the border, it’s gonna get worse. As we saw in June, the numbers of illegal aliens just kept going up.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 188,000 encounters with migrants at the southern border in June alone, a 4.5 percent increase from April when more than 178,000 migrants were encountered.

Breitbart News reported June 25, that Harris inspected the southern border 93 days after assuming charge of the crisis in March from Biden.

The scheduled inspection only came after more than 50 House Republicans demanded June 20 that Biden replace Harris for failing to secure the southern border. Just five days earlier, former President Donald Trump scheduled an official visit to the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) before Harris has made any plans to visit.

Releasing a statement, Harris’s team stated she would travel to “El Paso, Texas… as a part of her ongoing work… to address the root causes of immigration.” But Harris’s impromptu announcement sparked critical backlash.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tweeted, Harris “now has a chance to see what 100+ Repub[lican]s have witnessed firsthand: the Biden admin’s open-border policies have created a crisis where children are endangered, families are exploited, and drug cartels are emboldened.”

A Wall Street Journal National Security reporter stated that Harris “has faced criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite her role leading the administration’s response to the migration spike.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained Harris was “emulating the President in hiding from the crisis, and so suddenly President Trump is going to the border and they realize ‘oh crap, we’ve got to do something.’”

