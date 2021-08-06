https://hannity.com/media-room/exodus-chicago-cops-leaving-their-jobs-even-without-a-pension/

Hundreds of police officers in Chicago have retired, relocated, or simply quit the force in recent months as leaders in the Windy City routinely demonize members of law enforcement and threaten to “defund” the department.

“In just the first six months of this year, 367 officers retired. CBS 2 spoke to a recently retired officer who gave some insight into the rising numbers. The person spoke with us, if we agreed to conceal their identity,” reports CBS Chicago.

“People see us as the enemy and we’re not. All we’re trying to do is help the people of the community, the city of Chicago.”

“Data obtained through public records shows in 2017, 37 officers left the department before being eligible for a pension. So far this year that number is nearly double with 68 officers,” adds the news outlet.

“We get spit on. We get things thrown at us, you know, you, they’re fighting with us. People are protesting, calling us names and not just the protestors,” said one officer. “But you’ve got the people who are supposed to have our back in government.”

“If someone had our back, we could do our jobs,” they added. “But again, threatened with lawsuits, indictments, officers getting fired, that is actually, again, stifling us.”

