http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RKpNHXCHnQI/expats-to-be-locked-in-on-return-as-australia-ups-border-curbs

The country’s international borders have been mostly closed since early last year in a bid to stem Covid’s spread, with entry largely restricted to citizens, residents and their immediate families, who then face a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel. The measures, some of the strictest in the world, have left thousands of Australians effectively stranded abroad and earned the country the nickname “Fortress Australia.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...