The country’s international borders have been mostly closed since early last year in a bid to stem Covid’s spread, with entry largely restricted to citizens, residents and their immediate families, who then face a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel. The measures, some of the strictest in the world, have left thousands of Australians effectively stranded abroad and earned the country the nickname “Fortress Australia.”