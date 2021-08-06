https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-6-2-year-long-investigation-results-in-205000-people-removed-from-voter-rolls-in-wisconsin_3937479.html

Facts Matter (Aug 6): 2-Year-Long Investigation Results in 205,000 People Removed from Voter Rolls in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, the election commission there just removed 205,000 people from their voter rolls. This was something that a conservative group was suing for a full year ago.

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association just released a recommendation, suggesting that birth certificates should no longer list the gender of the baby.

And lastly, in Florida, a lawmaker is pushing for a forensic audit to be conducted in the five largest counties.

Along that line, we had a chance to sit with Byron Donalds, who is another Florida congressman, and he told us about a new voting bill he’s pushing forward that can help tighten up election security across the country.

