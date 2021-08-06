https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610d78a0bbafd42ff5891692
Republican state legislators around the country are trying to initiate “audits” of the 2020 vote following Donald Trump’s loss….
(THE HILL) – North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Thursday spoke against a school mask mandate during a school boarding meeting, equating it to child abuse. Cawthorn was among those who showed …
In the latest salvo in the US-China trade war, America’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly dangled a NATO ‘global partnership’ carrot in front of Brazil – if it squeezes Huawei ou…
(THE LIBERTY LOFT) – The right’s crusade against the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools may not be in vain – at least, not if voters in Connecticut have anything to say about it….