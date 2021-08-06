https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/graphic-warning-female-assassin-hit-in-crown-heights/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Delia Johnson, 42, was killed Thursday when a woman calmly walked up to her and shot her in the head and torso several times on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8YnQewY3Gq — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) August 6, 2021

The video shows a shooter wearing a purse walk up to 42-year-old Delia Johnson and shoot the unsuspecting victim in the head while she was having a conversation with some people sitting on the stoop of a building on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place.

The shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m., police sources said.

NY Post has more…