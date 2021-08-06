https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/graphic-warning-female-assassin-hit-in-crown-heights/

The video shows a shooter wearing a purse walk up to 42-year-old Delia Johnson and shoot the unsuspecting victim in the head while she was having a conversation with some people sitting on the stoop of a building on Franklin Avenue near Prospect Place.

The shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m., police sources said.

NY Post has more…

