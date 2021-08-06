https://thelibertyloft.com/covid-19-a-plan-decades-in-the-making-part-2-faucis-legacy-of-criminality/

Charlotte, NC — “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage, to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process,” said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, in 2015.

That is the quote I began Part 1 of this saga. It is important to take that quote in as many times as possible. Daszak is one of the so-called “health experts” working with Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Keep in mind Daszak’s emails with Fauci February of 2020 showing them colluding to build a cover story to “distance” themselves from COVID-19.

As I reported in that first part, Dr. David Martin has reviewed the thousands of coronavirus-related patents including over 120 which suggests there’s nothing novel about COVID-19 and in fact it was a “virus” created to introduce the “vaccines” that are not vaccines at all. And worse, it was paid for by American taxpayers and created largely here in America.

Martin has done a series of interviews, including one last year with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and another last month on the Stew Peters Show.

On the Daszak quote, Martin said: “That’s not a public health statement. That is a mercenary of death.”

For Fauci, he’s been operating the NIAID as effectively an organized crime syndicate since taking over in 1984, according to Martin. He’s overseen a $191 billion budget over his career and NIAID acts as the “primary incubator for the pharmaceutical industry,” Kennedy said. Fauci acknowledges ownership of about 2,600 patents and there’s another 1,000 patents out there thanks to grants from Fauci. Between 2009 and 2016, every Food and Drug Administration approved drug came through Fauci.

In Fauci’s bureaucratic career, the chronic disease rate has skyrocketed from 12.8 percent to 54 percent by 2006. Americans today take more prescribed drugs and pay the highest prices in the world, according to Kennedy. And Fauci for decades has pushed for universal vaccinations, especially the flu shot.

“He is desperate,” Martin said. “And he is desperate to leave the legacy of he’s the guy that took us into the CRISPR gene therapy future of humanity, where we are all a series of computer codes managed by a corporate industrial pharmaceutical complex.”

Americans have resisted the flu shot push by and large, but now we have a “novel” virus and a new mRNA “vaccine,” which a Moderna representative has admitted everyone who has taken it is part of an experiment.

Fauci controls the means of production and picks the winners and losers, and he does the price fixing.

Martin said: “This is a crime, and I think we need to stop dancing around the edge of it and call it what it is. Anthony Fauci’s behavior is racketeering…. He controls the pathogen; he then controls the means of detection and the means of therapy and then he controls the price that it’s going to get sold at. And he gets paid every step along the way. This is Chicago mafia, 1920s, and the worse thing is we now have a situation where justice isn’t being served because… the government, controlled by pharmaceuticals, has no incentive to actually address this problem.”

As for Moderna, they were pushed to the front of the line for the COVID-19 jabs and was given a $9 billion contract with the Pentagon for 500 million shots before anything was approved. Throughout its decades of existence funded largely by Fauci-backed grants, Moderna never was able to even get a product to the human “safety trial” phase because every animal was “literally harmed,” Martin said. And that was the company Fauci said was the lead contender.

And the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s Ralph Baric, who works hand in glove with Fauci, provided samples to Moderna for the COVID-19 jabs months before anyone new about this “virus.”

“When Anthony Fauci said Moderna is going to be a front-runner in manufacturing a vaccine in the spring of 2020, that statement had no basis in fact. Moderna had never produced a successful vaccine before. They had never produced anything that was safely administered to humans before. And suddenly they are the front runner? Because Anthony Fauci says so? You dial that one back and say well, guess what, the reason why he said so is because back in November of 2019 — and you heard me right, a month before there was ever a pathogen to talk about, he actually was getting the spike protein transferred from UNC Chapel Hill to Moderna. And, by the way, that sounds like a pretty reckless accusation except for the tiny problem of, I actually have Ralph Baric’s email right here… the response that Ralph Baric sent to a major media outlet that states very clearly that he was, in fact, sending samples in November to Moderna,” Martin said.

Baric is also a key player in the illegal gain of function research Fauci’s been involved in. Since 2002, his team “patented a whole bunch of variations of coronavirus which would make it more infectious to humans” creating “Frankenstein” strains,” said Martin.

“And in 2002 we knew that Frankenstein was what it was,” Martin said. “And remember that was the year before SARS number one in China. Right? So we didn’t have SARS until we made the weapon.”

In 2014, hundreds of scientists wrote then President Barack Obama a letter after some “laboratory escapes” at UNC Chapel Hill and other gain of function labs in America, Kennedy said. The letter stated: “You got to stop Tony Fauci from doing these. This could turn into a worldwide pandemic, coronavirus pandemic.” A moratorium was put in place, but Fauci et al. ignored it.

