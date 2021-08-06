https://thepostmillennial.com/gop-lawmakers-bring-legislation-to-prevent-vaccine-passports?utm_campaign=64469
In response to New York City’s new vaccine passport requirement, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called on Congress members who are against the passports to cosponsor her bill banning their use.
“Every Member who says they are against Vaccine Passports should cosponsor my bill,” wrote Greene on Twitter. “We Will Not Comply Act.”
The bill, HR 2317, states: “To provide that United States citizens may not be discriminated against based on their COVID–19 vaccination status, and for other purposes.”
“No entity that is subject to title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 may discriminate against any person because such person has or has not received a COVID–19 vaccine,” the bill continued. Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that people cannot be discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, or national origin.
The bill looks to ban the use of federal funds to require vaccination, as well as banning federal funds going to schools that mandate vaccination. It also would allow an individual to “bring an action in the appropriate United States district court seeking damages” if they were discriminated against for their vaccination status or failure to comply with mask mandates.
As of August 5, the bill has yet to pass through either the House or Senate since its introduction on April 1. The bill current has 10 Repub lican cosponsors: Representatives Paul Gosar (AZ), Jeff Duncan (SC), Gregory Steube (FL), Mary Miller (IL), Jody Nice (GA), Andy Biggs (AZ), Yvette Herrell (NM), Barry Moore (AL), Scott Perry (PA), and Bob Good (VA).
