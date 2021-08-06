https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greece-is-on-fire/
Putting the hell in Hellenistic
In case you don’t know what’s happening in Greece right now:#Πυρκαγια #ΛιμνηΕυβοιας #φωτιες #Greece #PrayForGreece #βαρυμπομπη pic.twitter.com/9nxNCYzdeH
— Vicc (@itsvickysan) August 5, 2021
Evacuated by ferry just in time…
This is not a sciencefiction movie but real life horror scenes, people who were evacuated by a ferry just to see flames surrounding the entire landscape behind them as they get away towards safer places in #Greece. #fires pic.twitter.com/y74LRZFTJ5
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis 🇬🇷 (@Sotiridi1) August 6, 2021
Greece is burning and it breaks my heart 💔#Greece #Fire pic.twitter.com/6WoHNSp26b
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis 🇬🇷 (@Sotiridi1) August 6, 2021