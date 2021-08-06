https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/06/i-dont-play-that-frontier-flight-attendant-hilariously-recounts-the-best-possible-version-of-unruly-passenger-getting-duct-taped-to-his-seat-video/

Earlier this week, we told you about Frontier Airlines passenger Maxwell Berry getting duct-taped to his seat by a flight attendant after Berry got physical.

Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia. @MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021

Now, we were already fans of the flight attendant for that, because he gave Berry what he deserved. But now that we’ve actually heard directly from Alfredo Rivera about what happened, we’re even more impressed:

Alfredo Rivera is the greatest storyteller of our time. pic.twitter.com/vKk9liITac — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) August 5, 2021

A contender for the best PR spokesperson of all time. pic.twitter.com/h0WnpkHr51 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 6, 2021

A very, very strong contender.

You think this can’t get any better. And then it does. And then it does AGAIN. https://t.co/uuhdSnsOP9 — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) August 6, 2021

It’s amazing.

“As a flight attendant, that means I attend to people….(in this case) I “attended to his a$$ whipping.”

Best video you’ll see today. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SsXYaDSGkF — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 6, 2021

It is the best video. We don’t even care that it’s not authentic! The awesomeness is real.

It’s a spoof, but still hilarious. 😂 https://t.co/ISW2F4wcNr — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 6, 2021

Yeah, that’s right. “Alfredo Rivera” was not the Frontier flight attendant who subdued Maxwell Berry. He’s not even a flight attendant. What he is, though, is hilarious.

He’s got a YouTube channel and everything.

If this guy isn’t giving motivational speeches or doing comedy by the weekend then we’ve truly lost our way. OMG — Andy Demotses (@ademotses) August 6, 2021

He’s been doing comedy for years with videos like this. #staged — Henry Hanks (@hankstv) August 6, 2021

He should keep doing it. He’s got a real talent for this stuff.

“This man smelled like a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, four shots of Everclear alcohol, and regret” is Raymond Chandler level. — Jefferson Friedman (@jeffefferspin) August 6, 2021

I wanted it to be real, but I don’t care that it’s fake. I haven’t laughed like that in months!! 😂😂😂 — Cyrus (@cmanesh_) August 6, 2021

This video is great. Sadly he isn’t really a flight attendant as he makes interviews like this a lot but this is his best and he deserves all the praise and attention this is getting. The tape sound alone is GOLD — TylociCoaster (@ParksLoves) August 6, 2021

Great spoof but they should get that guy to do their safety video. — The Unhipster (@52onayz) August 6, 2021

Maybe Frontier or some other airline could make him an honorary flight attendant or something. We’d be down with that.

I’ve never heard of Frontier Airlines, but I’ll book a flight to just about anywhere immediately if it means I can have this gentleman as my flight attendant! — Kevin Nave (@SirEklektik) August 6, 2021

I’m willing to fly some random place on Frontier just on the off chance that this guy will be working the flight. — Devin Redlich (@dredlich) August 6, 2021

I’m going to need his flight schedule because I’m not booking if he’s not on it. https://t.co/AscfxCq4b3 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 6, 2021

Same, man. Same.

Someone cast this man in a sitcom. https://t.co/fQFjkWvypl — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 6, 2021

