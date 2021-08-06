https://100percentfedup.com/is-the-left-panicking-fake-news-cnn-attempts-to-discredit-mike-lindell-days-before-his-cyber-symposium-where-he-promises-to-show-evidence-of-massive-voter-fraud-video/

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is hosting a cyber symposium August 10-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mr. Lindell promises that the evidence showing how foreign entities hacked the November election will be revealed at his cyber symposium. He claims the hacking of the voting machines actually changed the vote totals in the November 2020 election, which ultimately affected the outcome, giving Joe Biden an undeserved win. In addition, the My Pillow CEO is offering a whopping $5 million to anyone who can prove the data his cybersecurity experts have obtained is not valid.

Last week, Mike Lindell dropped all of his My Pillow advertising on Fox News for refusing to run an ad promoting his symposium. According to Mike, every major network, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, are currently running the same ad that Fox News rejected. Here is the ad Fox News refused to run:

As the date of Mike’s cyber symposium approaches, CNN, the flailing cable “news” network that unabashedly shills for the Democrat Party, showed their hand when the snarky Anderson Cooper and friends attempted to discredit the popular conservative entrepreneur on their joke network.

The condescending Anderson Cooper mocked Mike Lindell while their third-rate “reporter” attempted to discredit Mike, who stood strong against the network that can’t beat out Sponge Bob Square Pants in ratings, and defended his position. Mike hilariously asked the CNN “reporter” if he needed a hug when he became agitated with Mike for refusing to cave under pressure.

Here’s the video where CNN claims the “two dozen cyber experts” they contacted know better than the cyber experts Mike Lindell has hired to investigate election fraud in the 2020 election. Fake news CNN also contacted city clerks to prove that Mike’s claims are false, yet in none of the 15 counties CNN contacted have conducted a forensic audit of their votes.

Watch:

MyPillow’s CEO keeps pushing false claims about the 2020 election. “No matter who says there was no widespread fraud in the election… Mike Lindell’s conclusion is the same — they are all wrong,” reports @DrewGriffinCNN. pic.twitter.com/NDHZY0BqL6 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 6, 2021

