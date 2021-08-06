https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/andrew-cuomo-janice-dean

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is in hot water. Top Democrats have turned their backs on the man they once loved after the New York attorney general concluded that he sexually harassed several women. But is that even the worst thing Gov. Cuomo has done?

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in a New York state nursing home, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to talk about Gov. Cuomo’s deadly mishandling of the pandemic.

“I’ve always said from the beginning, I don’t care what brings [Gov. Cuomo] down,” Janice told Glenn. “The fact that he killed thousands of people in nursing homes because of his March 25th order, obviously, I’m furious about that. But he’s also really ruined the lives of other people that don’t have the association of the nursing homes. So, we’re all in this together.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Janice Dean:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

