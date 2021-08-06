https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/06/jen-psaki-denies-that-ending-unemployment-benefits-has-anything-to-do-with-todays-job-numbers/

The White House’s victory lap over today’s jobs report left out some important context. Here’s one such example:

That’s a painfully obvious truth. But lucky for White House press secretary Jen Psaki, truth isn’t her job, so she denied that ending enhanced unemployment had anything to do with today’s jobs numbers:

Riiiiight.

Again, the Biden White House wants everybody to believe what they say instead of their own lying eyes.

