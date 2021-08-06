https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/08/06/jen-psaki-lists-the-gop-governors-getting-it-right-and-laughter-ensues-n422538
About The Author
Related Posts
Sen. John Kennedy Rips Biden's “Defund the Police” Policies in His Signature John Kennedy Way
July 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy