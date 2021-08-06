https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/566691-jennifer-aniston-doubles-down-on-vaccine-disclosure

Jennifer Aniston is doubling down on her call for the public to disclose their vaccination status, saying that during a pandemic people should “care about more than just” themselves.

The former “Friends” star made headlines earlier this week when she said in an interview with InStyle magazine that people have a “moral and professional obligation to inform” others about whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” Aniston, 52, said.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose, and it was unfortunate.”

Aniston expanded upon her vaccination remarks in a Thursday post on her Instagram story.

Responding to a question about why she’s concerned about unvaccinated people around her if she’s received a shot herself, Aniston wrote, “Because if you have the [delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me.”

“I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk,” Aniston wrote to her more than 37 million followers.

“THAT is why I worry,” she said. “We have to care about more than just ourselves here.”

Aniston celebrated receiving her COVID-19 shot in May, writing, “Fully vaccinated and it feels sooooo good.”

