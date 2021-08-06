https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/06/joe-biden-explains-how-the-january-6-riots-at-the-capitol-were-ackshually-worse-than-the-civil-war-video/

We’ve been pretty clear about this: January 6, 2021, was an awful day. Citizens stormed the Capitol, endangering members of Congress’ lives as well as their own. There’s no sugarcoating it.

That said, Joe Biden’s framing of that day is ridiculous and insane. One could even call it offensive:

Joe Biden is saying that the January 6 riots were worse than the Civil War. The riots were many things, but on any sane person’s scale, they were not worse than the Civil War. They were not worse than any war.

Joe Biden’s take is bad and he should feel bad.

And what makes it even worse is that he’s completely ignoring the fact that cities were literally on fire last summer. People were rioting in the streets, storming buildings, destroying businesses, beating innocents. If we’re going to do Civil War comparisons, that stuff is a lot more civil war-ish. And we’re not going to do a Civil War comparison because that would be stupid. It’s stupid, Joe Biden.

It’s enough already.

