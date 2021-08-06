https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/06/joe-biden-explains-how-the-january-6-riots-at-the-capitol-were-ackshually-worse-than-the-civil-war-video/

We’ve been pretty clear about this: January 6, 2021, was an awful day. Citizens stormed the Capitol, endangering members of Congress’ lives as well as their own. There’s no sugarcoating it.

That said, Joe Biden’s framing of that day is ridiculous and insane. One could even call it offensive:

Pres. Biden compares Jan. 6 to the Civil War: “Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach the Capitol of the United States of America, the citadel of our democracy. Not even then. But on January the 6th, 2021, they did.” pic.twitter.com/ILFeF4xtbG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 5, 2021

Joe Biden is saying that the January 6 riots were worse than the Civil War. The riots were many things, but on any sane person’s scale, they were not worse than the Civil War. They were not worse than any war.

4 deaths on January 6th. 624,511 deaths in the civil war. Almost the same thing — Noah Phalen (@Noahs_ark_2x2) August 5, 2021

Totally the same thing pic.twitter.com/MDAnGGm1dz — StraightOuttaContra Si (@StrOutContra) August 5, 2021

The Capitol has been bombed on several occasions actually. https://t.co/iE67FVkUac — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) August 6, 2021

Funny how no one talks about the other times the capital was breached. pic.twitter.com/3DQg8N1hQM — Mike Massaro (@MassaroNJ) August 6, 2021

I cannot believe there are people still buying this — Above Average Tuna (@LIBERTUNARIAN) August 5, 2021

Not even on January 6th did the most casualties in a US conflict occur. Not even then. So disrespectful of Biden comparing January 6 to a war fought over basic human rights. — Dan the Nets Fan (@dannyalbaneseNJ) August 5, 2021

Joe Biden’s take is bad and he should feel bad.

And what makes it even worse is that he’s completely ignoring the fact that cities were literally on fire last summer. People were rioting in the streets, storming buildings, destroying businesses, beating innocents. If we’re going to do Civil War comparisons, that stuff is a lot more civil war-ish. And we’re not going to do a Civil War comparison because that would be stupid. It’s stupid, Joe Biden.

This was a “riot” but the entire summer if cities being burned was protest lol — Randy (@lunchb0xx87) August 5, 2021

Jan 6 was literally worse than the civil war and an entire year of antifa/BLM burning cities to the ground was a happy Funtime adventure for the whole family https://t.co/zcVEBKhZ65 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2021

If Jan 6 was the Civil War then last year Antifa riots where the Book of revelations — Me rehierve el buche (@Mehierveelbuche) August 5, 2021

It’s enough already.

