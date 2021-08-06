https://hannity.com/media-room/jordan-loving-america-shouldnt-be-controversial-so-why-do-dems-want-you-to-be-ashamed/

Congressman Jim Jordan penned an op-ed published by Fox News Friday highlighting how Americans’ freedoms are increasingly under attack and citizens can “already see their liberties eroding” before our eyes.

“America is the greatest country in the history of the world. But, among Democrats in Washington, D.C., saying so is downright controversial. Democrats want you to believe that the United States is a fundamentally racist country. They want you to believe that our founding ideals and the institutions of our government are illegitimate. And, worst of all, they want to indoctrinate your children with this dangerous thinking,” writes Jordan.

“Why do Democrats in Washington want you to feel so ashamed to be an American? Simple—it’s all about power. Democrats want to implement far-left policies and radically restructure American society. They control the White House and the House of Representatives. Only the Supreme Court and deadlocked Senate stand in their way,” he adds.

“We should honor and appreciate the qualities and values that make us the greatest country in the history of the world. While we should always work to achieve a more perfect union, we must protect our fundamental American freedoms. And, most of all, we should never be ashamed of our great country,” concludes the Republican.

Read Jordan’s full op-ed here.

JORDAN ON HANNITY: Even JAMES COMEY Admits They Had ‘No Evidence of Collusion’ posted by Hannity Staff – 5.09.19 Rep. Jim Jordan stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on Robert Mueller’s ‘No Collusion’ report; saying even James Comey publicly admitted there was “no evidence” the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials during the 2016 election. “It’s all beginning to unravel. It’s over, it’s dead. What is coming is FISA abuse, the FISA application, the rigged investigation into Hillary… Where are we going with this?” asked Hannity. “Comey said the same thing all the way up until the day he was fired, he said they had no evidence of any type of collusion. Obviously, the Mueller report demonstrates that,” said Jordan. Watch. Rep. Jim Jordan on ‘Hannity’ above. JORDAN ON HANNITY: Dems All About ‘Getting the President,’ Not the Rule of Law posted by Hannity Staff – 4.04.19 Rep. Jim Jordan stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to discuss the Democrats’ non-stop efforts to obtain the un-redacted Mueller report; saying left-wing lawmakers are simply out “to get the President.” “The Judiciary Committee voted today to subpoena the full, un-redacted Mueller report along with the evidence gathered in the investigation, despite the full release being against DOJ rules approved by Democrats,” said Hannity. “Understand the situation we’re in… The Judiciary Chair wants the Attorney General of the United States to release Grand Jury material. They’re so focused on getting the President, forget about the rule of law and how things are supposed to happen. They’re all about getting the President,” said Rep. Jordan. Watch Jordan on ‘Hannity’ above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

