A former assistant to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has reportedly filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s office this week after the state’s Attorney General confirmed the Democrat “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the newspaper that the unnamed woman filed the complaint Thursday afternoon and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office has been contacted,” reports The Hill.

“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple told The New York Post.

“Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it,” he said.

District Attorneys in Manhattan and Westchester County requested information from New York State Attorney General Letitia James this week after she found Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“The district attorneys in Manhattan and Westchester County on Wednesday formally sought materials gathered for the state attorney general’s extensive report on alleged sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, inquiries that could lead to new criminal investigations,” reports the Washington Post.

“The requests indicate that Cuomo (D) is now facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors in the wake of the report released Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James, which found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law,” adds the newspaper.

The District Attorney’s office in Albany, New York opened its own criminal probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday.

“The DA’s office plans to request investigative materials from the state attorney general’s probe of his alleged harassment of 11 women, most of whom work or had worked for state government or related entities,” reports CNBC.

“News of the criminal investigation came hours after Attorney General Letitia James detailed a report substantiating the women’s claims that Cuomo has subjected them to unwanted touching and remarks that make them uncomfortable,” adds the financial website.

