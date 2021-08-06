https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/06/justice-department-wants-a-2-month-prison-sentence-for-misdemeanor-unlawful-parading/

The Justice Department is now reportedly asking for 2-month prison sentences after securing guilty pleas to “the lower-level misdemeanor of ‘unlawful parading’”:

OK… small breakthrough here. US Justice Dept is requesting 2-month prison sentence for one of the (growing number) of Jan 6 defendants who are pleading guilty to the lower-level misdemeanor of “unlawful parading” Robert Reeder of Maryland (quick thread) pic.twitter.com/dVfYSzgI1e — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

Yes, you read that right:

So, not terrorists then?

That’s right, our democracy was almost taken down by…”unlawful parading” https://t.co/9y3fFQBVaX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2021

How it started vs. how it’s going:

How it started: It was insurrection and worse for the country than the Civil War or 9/11

How it’s going: misdemeanor unlawful parading https://t.co/HI89lZS48n — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 6, 2021

“The republic is saved!”:

Thank God they stopped the “unlawful parading” of a guy taking pictures. The republic is saved! https://t.co/txww93Jea6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 6, 2021

The DOJ went on to explain that 2 months was appropriate because a “lesser sentence would suggest to the public, in general, and other rioters, specifically, that criminal acts in support of a political cause are a crime which will go without serious punishment”:

Justice Dept filing: “A lesser sentence would suggest to the public, in

general, and other rioters, specifically, that criminal acts in support of a political cause are a crime

which will go without serious punishment” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

This would be the first person to do time for this charge if the judge accepts it:

“Unlawful Picketing/Parading” has become the boiler plate misdemeanor plea agreement in lower-level cases. So far, none of those who’ve pleaded guilty to the charge have been sentenced to prison. Reeder would be the first, if judge goes along with DOJ request — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

And it appears the “tourist” defense isn’t working:

Federal prosecutors: “A clear message must be sent to this defendant that he is being held responsible for all of his illegal conduct during the riots. Tellingly, (Reeder) continues to minimize his conduct…as an “accidental tourist with a phone trying to document everything” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 6, 2021

