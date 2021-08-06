https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/06/lets-talk-about-the-constitution-b-cup-tom-nichols-attempt-to-make-biden-look-like-a-great-thinker-and-speaker-backfires-hilariously/

When we think of Biden quotes we think about things like, ‘They’re gonna put you all back in chains,’ and, ‘You can’t work at a 7-11 without a slight Indian accent.’ We don’t think of him as saying something deep and meaningful …

Like The Expert™ Tom Nichols did here.

“Without democracy nothing is possible, with it, everything is “. – President Biden — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 5, 2021

You know the face you make when something really stupid comes across your timeline and you’re not sure if someone is really that dumb or if they’re just trolling for attention? Yup, just made that face.

I know this is unconstitutional but I’m going to do it anyway. – pres. Biden Guess you missed that one moobs. pic.twitter.com/pnee8XjwzY — 🇺🇸AmErican #FreeVelvet FFS! 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) August 6, 2021

Well, we’re not a democracy, slappy Not, let’s talk about the Constitution, B-cup — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 6, 2021

And here you are celebrating Executive action that even the executive knows is unconstitutional. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 6, 2021

Nothing says democracy quite like a president declaring private property rights null & void, thereby making himself a despot. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) August 6, 2021

He admitted to violating the constitution and shrugged it off, but you keep plugging, Tom. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 6, 2021

With democracy, it’s possible to violate the constitution and ignore SCOTUS rulings, and then have Principled Conservatives defend you — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) August 6, 2021

From ignoring the law of the land (ie SOCTUS rulings) to exceptions for your children from that which others would be held accountable for, with Democrats (not Democracy) anything is possible. — Ed Carden (@EdCarden) August 6, 2021

That’s literally the exact opposite of what’s true… and on purpose. — Cat Master (@CatMaster81) August 6, 2021

Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) August 6, 2021

Democracy is the clown car the useful idiots of Socialism pile into on the circus road to Communism. — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) August 6, 2021

That’s very sweet of him to say after issuing an executive fiat he acknowledges isn’t constitutional. Democracy! God you’re a joke — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) August 5, 2021

And sadly, not a funny one.

