https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/06/lets-talk-about-the-constitution-b-cup-tom-nichols-attempt-to-make-biden-look-like-a-great-thinker-and-speaker-backfires-hilariously/

When we think of Biden quotes we think about things like, ‘They’re gonna put you all back in chains,’ and, ‘You can’t work at a 7-11 without a slight Indian accent.’ We don’t think of him as saying something deep and meaningful …

Like The Expert™ Tom Nichols did here.

You know the face you make when something really stupid comes across your timeline and you’re not sure if someone is really that dumb or if they’re just trolling for attention? Yup, just made that face.

And sadly, not a funny one.

***

Related:

‘Dan’s out of his LEAGUE’: Dan Rather tries picking a fight and writes a check his butt can’t cash with Ted Cruz and HOOBOY

‘F**k OFF, weasel’: Kenneth Cole (aka Gov. Cuomo’s brother in law) DRAGGED then dragged some more for defending the ‘Luv Gov’ and DAMN

‘This is NOT Normal!’ @Catturd2 DROPS Joe Biden for seemingly sniffing yet another little girl (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...