After the revelations from the New York Attorney General’s report indicating that two of the founders of the Time’s Up movement helped New York Democrat governor Andrew Cuomo handle sexual harassment claims, actress Rose McGowan, famed for leading the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood, blasted not only the Time’s Up movement, but also President Biden, Cuomo, and her former “Charmed” co-star, actress Alyssa Milano, calling them “lizard people” and telling them, “Your time is up.”

McGowan wrote:

Remember when Hollywood actresses and paid-off activists wore stupid black dresses at the Oscars? That was sponsored by Time’s Up who were meant to help abuse victims. I told the world they are a lie 3+ years ago. I was mocked & harassed by so many who want to believe the illusion. Wake up. Hard truths are inconvenient & uncomfortable. So what, suck it up. Milano, TimesUp, fake performatives and profiteers. Alyssa’s statement at the time was gaslighting in full effect. She said of my truth-telling “Hurt people hurt people.” No, Alyssa, it’s lizard people like you, SDK Knickerbocker, Gov Cuomo, the Pres, Tina Chen who hurt people. Your time is up. Exit stage left.

How’s your day Tina? How’s your day Alyssa? pic.twitter.com/Ksc4p4wurN — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 5, 2021

“Two women who helped found the anti-harassment group Time’s Up during the height of the #MeToo Movement helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office in drafting a letter that smeared one of his accusers and ‘impugned her credibility,’ the state attorney general said in her bombshell report Tuesday,” Fox Newsreported.

The damning report targeting Cuomo stated that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, was told by Cuomo to consult Roberta Kaplan, who co-founded the Time’s Up legal defense fund with CEO Tina Tchen, about a letter that had been drafted in response to allegations by the governor’s first accuser, former aide Lindsey Boylan.

The report noted, “According to Ms. DeRosa, Ms. Kaplan read the letter to the head of the advocacy group Times Up [Tchen], and both of them allegedly suggested that, without the statements about Ms. Boylan’s interactions with male colleagues, the letter was fine. …Ms. DeRosa reported back to the Governor that Ms. Kaplan and the head of Times Up thought the letter was okay with some changes, as did [Cuomo ally Steve] Cohen, but everyone else thought it was a bad idea.”

After being harshly criticized, Time’s Up gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

Before any allegations were made against Governor Cuomo, in 2019, Time’s Up worked with his administration to pass the Time’s Up/NY Safety Agenda. In December 2020, Tina was asked to give her perspective on a public response to Ms. Boylan’s allegations. … Although Tina made no recommendations as to what he should do, she shared the stance Time’s Up has always taken in these matters. She was clear that any response coming from the Governor’s office addressing the allegations would be insufficient and unacceptable if it did not acknowledge the experiences of the women who came forward, and that it should in no way shame or discredit the women.

In late April 2019, after Joe Biden was accused of past sexual harassment by Tara Reade, McGowan wrote, “I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American. … Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them as more of a cult. But now I realize so are the Democrats and the media.”

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, McGowan tweeted, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you mother****ers.”

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

She added, “You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc. You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

The Independent noted:

Milano responded with a 26-tweet thread of “all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place”, adding: “Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

