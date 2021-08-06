https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/suspect-brutal-beheading-murder-woman-minnesota-illegal-immigrant-says-ice

The 42-year-old man who allegedly beheaded a woman in Minnesota last week is an illegal immigrant, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agency has identified the person arrested in connection with the killing as Alexis Saborit-Viltres, a Cuban citizen unlawfully in the United States. ICE also said the agency did not place a detainer on him following his arrest on second-degree murder charges.

Saborit-Viltres’ criminal history reportedly includes multiple convictions in Minnesota and several in Louisiana for crimes including domestic abuse, DUI, and fleeing from a police officer. He also has charges pending against him for first-degree arson, criminal damage to property, and obstruction of the legal process, officials said.

ICE attempted in 2012 to remove Saborit-Viltres, but Cuba failed to approve the necessary travel documents for the transfer. He was ultimately released on an order of supervision.

This time around, Saborit-Viltres is facing a charge of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the July 28 killing of 55-year-old American Mafalda Thayer, who was executed with a machete in a car in the middle of a residential intersection. The murder was witnessed and filmed by multiple bystanders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

