U.S. Women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe was not happy that former President Donald Trump mocked the team for falling short of the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

America’s soccer team fell to Canada but beat Australia to win the bronze medal. Trump released a statement blaming the team’s outspokenly political members for the losing effort.

“Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has,” Trump said Thursday in a statement issued by his political action committee.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze,” he added.

He went on to refer to Rapinoe specifically.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job,” said Trump.

Rapinoe was asked by reporter Jack Doles on Friday if she had heard about the Trump statement.

“It’s a real sad dig into an old bag,” Rapinoe responded.

“I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes!” she added.

Rapinoe, who is openly gay, made headlines when she said in 2019 she would ignore the national anthem as a “f*** you” to then-President Trump. Later she fired off the same expletive in response to whether she would visit Trump in the White House if the team won the World Cup final.

“I’m not going to the f***ing White House,” she said while the cameras rolled. “No. I’m not going to the White House… we’re not going to be invited.”

The team went on to win the Women’s World Cup final and they did not go to the White House despite a private invitation being extended.

