https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/melbourne-is-ready-to-blow/
Melbourne CBD Right now#COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/dCN4LhRaaH
— Jules (@JulesAnthonyCo) August 5, 2021
Thousands in the streets of Melbourne demanding freedom from Covid tyranny.
GO MELBOURNE, YES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Thousands of rebel crowds gather in protest at the lockdown. #Melbourneprotest #Australia pic.twitter.com/zbBUFBk5ng
— Anti Lockdown Alliance(GLOBAL) (@Demo2020cracy) August 5, 2021
Melbourne 🇭🇲 Anti Lockdown Extravaganza 💥 The Govt have underestimated the Power of the Human Spirit. I was out this afternoon, I spoke to many people, 1 more Lockdown or extension and Melbourne will officially blow. The People have had a Gutful, The Govt has gone too far. 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/oSpdCMwWE3
— 𝙇𝙏𝙍𝙉8 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙉 (@ATLEASTDIETRYN) August 5, 2021