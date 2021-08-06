http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zceBC_L00rs/moderna-earnings-stock-vaccine-covid-variants-51628160919

A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

reported better-than-expected earnings and said that its vaccine is more than 90% effective after six months, but that wasn’t enough to push the company’s stock, which has more than doubled during the past three months.

Moderna (ticker: MRNA) reported a June quarter profit of $6.46 cents a share, beating forecasts for $6.04. Its sales of $4.4 billion were ahead of expectations for $4.28 billion. Moderna also said it would buy back $1 billion worth of shares over the next two years.

Shares of Moderna dropped 3% to $406 in premarket trading Thursday, which might be expected given the high expectations that drove a gain of 141% over the past three months as Covid worries have built again. Moderna offered an update on its Covid-19 vaccine, which now goes by the brand name SpikeVax. The shots are still 92% effective after four months, says Moderna, but more contagious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have convinced the company that a booster shot will be desirable before the winter. Early studies show that potential boosters appear to “demonstrate robust antibody responses” against variants, said Moderna. Covid looks like it will bring the company revenue for years to come. Moderna said that vaccine orders for all of 2021 have reached $20 billion. The number for 2022 is looking comparable, and discussions about 2023 are already taking place. Vaccines for other diseases will also bring revenue. The company is starting cllnical trials for vaccines against the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. “I am proud of the progress our teams at Moderna have made in the past quarter in advancing our development pipeline while addressing a global pandemic and quickly establishing global manufacturing and commercial organizations,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO, said in a news release. Write to Ben Levisohn at ben.levisohn@barrons.com

