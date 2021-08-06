https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-restricts-liz-harringtons-account/

JUST IN – Twitter temporarily restricts the account of Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/hQN35uIS0Z — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 6, 2021

President Trump’s chief spokesperson seems to be a target of Jack Dorsey this morning.

Nothing to see here! Just more votes tha voters in 15 out of 17 Nevada counties https://t.co/X7fjxOwAEr — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 6, 2021

More votes than voters in 15 of 17 Nevada counties

An analysis of Nevada state voter data shows a 9,000-vote difference between those marked as having participated in the 2020 General Election and the number of ballots actually cast.

The non-partisan Voter Reference Foundation (VRF), which officially announced its launch this week, compared the states’ official certified vote totals to the state official voter files, which indicate how many individual Nevada voters were recorded as actually having cast ballots last November.

It found that 15 of Nevada’s 17 counties certified more ballots cast than there were individual voters recorded as voting. Clark (5,869 more) and Washoe (2,191) had the largest discrepancies, according to the analysis.

