ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three employees at an Antioch manufacturing facility were shot and the suspected gunman died after he was shot by Metro officers while fleeing the building.

Metro police reported 22-year-old Antonio King, who worked the day shift at the facility, came to the building during shift change and opened fire. Police said the investigation indicates King fired his 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol without anyone being wounded. The video provided by Metro police shows King then engaged in a shootout with security guards through the doors of the facility. Investigators believe King was also wounded by their gunfire.

According to Metro police, he fired more than 20 shots. A total of three employees were shot; one was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police. The three victims have been identified as 46-year-old Johnny Hardin, 66-year-old Carlton Watson and 54-year-old Thomas Abbott.

