A 16-year-old teenager in the Bronx was arrested this week for his role in the murder of a 13-year-old boy in a series of gang-related altercations.

“The older teen — whose name was not released because he is a minor — was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday in connection to the July 11 broad-daylight slaying of recent middle school grad Jaryan ‘Jay Ripp’ Elliot on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue in Belmont, cops said,” reports the New York Post.

“He is affiliated with an unspecified gang and has three prior arrests, for criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny and robbery,” adds the newspaper.

New York Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Giuliani -son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani- posted a disturbing video on social media last month showing the Big Apple’s iconic Washington Square Park covered in garbage as he tried to enjoy a Sunday morning stroll.

“This is one of the great gathering places, not just in our city or state, but in the world. Look at this. It’s a mess everywhere. It’s Sunday morning. It’s a disaster. Crazy and chaos. Booze everywhere, it’s time for a change ladies and gentlemen,” said Giuliani.

Many blame the chaos directly on Mayor de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Guardian Angels founder and Republican candidate for Mayor of New York City Curtis Sliwa ripped Bill de Blasio in downtown Manhattan in July; saying the current leader of the nation’s biggest metropolis is a “police hater.”

“You now have almost a billion-dollar budget — more than most countries — and you still won’t re-fund the police!” Sliwa said.

“Which means you’re a police hater! There is no doubt about it.”

NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20 Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days. “There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins. The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.

Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.

Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.

Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.

Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.

Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.

Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.

Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims. “It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.” Read the full report here. NYC SPIRALS: 7 People Shot in 10 MINUTES in Separate Brooklyn Shootings posted by Hannity Staff – 6.09.20 New York City continued to struggle with an uptick in gun crime in the wake of anti-police protests in all five boroughs, with seven people shot within 10 minutes in separate incidents in Brooklyn. “Seven people were wounded in three shootings just 10 minutes apart Monday night in different Brooklyn neighborhoods,” reports the NY Post. “The gunplay started at about 10:40 p.m. on Bainbridge Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.” “I could see she was breathing, but she wasn’t moving,” said one eyewitness. “The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings,” adds the Post. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: NY Post

