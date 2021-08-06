https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/06/occupy-democrats-say-this-response-from-biden-humiliated-the-irrelevant-florida-gov-ron-desantis/

Yesterday, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism from the White House, President Biden was asked about DeSantis’ remarks. Biden took the dismissive approach, much to the delight of staffers and some of the gathered reporters:

Here is the president responding to my question about ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ using Biden’s words against him to say DeSantis is “getting in the way” over COVID rules. President Biden: “Governor who?” Watch. pic.twitter.com/mmjznTsLcf — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 5, 2021

Ok, first of all, under the circumstances, that’s an incredibly lame response:

The Alpha Chad “Who?” move only works if you didn’t pick the fight in the first place. https://t.co/v5L2fnU7Yd — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) August 6, 2021

But the Occupy Democrats group think Biden’s response totally humiliated DeSantis:

BREAKING NEWS: President Biden humiliates Ron DeSantis, pretends to have never heard of him when a reporter asks him to respond to yesterday’s attack. Biden asked the reporter, “Governor WHO?” and then laughed at irrelevant DeSantis😆😁😝 pic.twitter.com/apuiaEzLWN — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 5, 2021

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw and others found the “irrelevant” claim particularly amusing:

Lol yes he’s so “irrelevant” that you and your media activists can’t stop obsessing over him. https://t.co/7jsBZEQ0XG — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 6, 2021

So irrelevant that you mentioned him in 4 tweets in the last 24 hours? https://t.co/QpQ68ZPqJK — Tandy (@DanTypo) August 6, 2021

This only works if Biden and Psaki hadn’t spent the previous three days obsessing over DeSantis. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2021

Yes DeSantis is so “irrelevant” @PressSec talks about him daily https://t.co/zSmX0VQUlw — Mindy (@just_mindy) August 6, 2021

Any objective analysis of the White House’s shift in focus to DeSantis would find that the Biden administration considers the Florida governor to be a huge political threat to the Democrats.

The ass-kicking DeSantis gave Biden must have been pretty bad if Joe went from “DeSantis is the cause of all my problems” to “I have never heard of Ron DeSantis” in 2 days. https://t.co/vp5OjThp5T — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 6, 2021

Not so sure that Biden forgetting something is humiliating the person you think he is. https://t.co/EKK77C5kAM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2021

The Left’s bar for Biden to have “humiliated” somebody is incredibly low.

