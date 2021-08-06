https://www.oann.com/olympics-beach-volleyball-norways-mol-and-sorum-pair-wins-gold-in-tokyo-games/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-beach-volleyball-norways-mol-and-sorum-pair-wins-gold-in-tokyo-games



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Beach Volleyball – Men – Gold medal match – Norway (Mol A/Sorum C) v Russian Olympic Committee (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) – Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Anders Mol of Norway and Christian Sorum of Norway react after winning gold medal match against the Russian Olympic Committee. REUTERS/John Sibley Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Beach Volleyball – Men – Gold medal match – Norway (Mol A/Sorum C) v Russian Olympic Committee (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) – Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan – August 7, 2021. Anders Mol of Norway and Christian Sorum of Norway react after winning gold medal match against the Russian Olympic Committee. REUTERS/John Sibley

August 7, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Norway’s Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won the gold medal in the men’s beach volleyball by defeating Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in the final.

The silver medal was awarded to the ROC duo, and the bronze medal went to Qatar’s Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

