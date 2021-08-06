https://www.oann.com/olympics-cycling-dutch-duo-set-up-sprint-showdown-for-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-cycling-dutch-duo-set-up-sprint-showdown-for-gold



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Cycling – Track – Men’s Sprint – 1/8 Final – Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan – August 5, 2021. Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands and Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia in action during Heat 2 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Cycling – Track – Men’s Sprint – 1/8 Final – Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan – August 5, 2021. Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands and Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia in action during Heat 2 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

August 6, 2021

IZU, Japan (Reuters) – Cycling powerhouse the Netherlands are guaranteed a first Olympic champion in the men’s track sprint since 1932 after world champion Harrie Lavreysen and team mate Jeffrey Hoogland powered into the final on Friday.

The flying Dutchmen have already delivered gold this week in the team sprint, which almost unbelievably was the country’s first Olympic title in men’s track cycling since 1936.

Now they will go head-to-head in a best-of-three showdown later on Friday at the Izu Velodrome.

Lavreysen ended Jack Carlin’s hopes of following in the wheel tracks of Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny and maintaining Britain’s Olympic domination in the speed event dating back to 2008. The Dutchmen comfortably won both heats.

Hoogland beat Russian veteran Denis Dmitriev 2-0.

Carlin and Dmitriev will race off for bronze.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

