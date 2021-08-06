https://www.oann.com/olympics-hockey-britain-win-bronze-after-4-3-victory-over-india/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-hockey-britain-win-bronze-after-4-3-victory-over-india



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Hockey – Women – Bronze medal match – Britain v India – Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 6, 2021. Players and team staff of Britain celebrate winning their match for bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

August 6, 2021

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain earned the bronze medal in the women’s hockey tournament after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India in hot conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson.

India, who have never won an Olympic medal in women’s hockey, pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.

Britain then conceded another goal that gave India a 3-2 lead going into the break, but kept fighting to turn the tables in the final leg of their Tokyo campaign.

Hollie Pearne-Webb equalised in the 35th minute, while Grace Balsdon scored Britain’s winning goal from a penalty corner in the last quarter.

In their bid to deal with the heat, officials doubled the usual two-minute breaks between quarters to allow players to cool down and rolled out extra one-minute water breaks during the final two quarters of the match.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

